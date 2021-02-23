Social media watch: Ronaldo won’t give up on the chase

It has been a particularly difficult season for Juventus.

Between the packed up schedule, the injuries, the Covid-19 absentees and some under-par performances, Andrea Pirlo’s project has been under serious threat.

After back-to-back losses at Napoli and Porto, the Bianconeri season had been complicated even further.

Nonetheless, Juventus won’t give on so easily.

At least this is the message that Cristiano Ronaldo sent yesterday through his brace against Crotone.

The Portuguese star scored two headers late in the first half to lead the way in a routine victory for the Italian champions.

According to ilBianconero, the former Manchester United man had a message to send for Antonio Conte through his goals.

This morning, CR7 greeted his fans through his Instagram account.

His “good morning” was followed by emojis of two balls (in reference to his latest brace) and a rocket.

Ronaldo also added the hashtags of #cr7airlines and #ILoveThisFeeling referencing his incredible jumping abilities which he displayed particularly on the second goal.

Thanks to his brace, the striker is once again leading the Serie A top scorers charts.

Therefore, Ronaldo has sent a message towards current Serie A leaders Inter after overtaking Romelu Lukaku in the race for the prestigious Capocannoniere award.

But more importantly, the three points gained on Monday allowed Juventus to close the gap between them and the Nerazzurri to 8 points, whilst having a postponed match in hand against Napoli.

Although this gap remains a significant one, Juve and Ronaldo’s message is clear.

We won’t give up!