Solid backline and exciting millennials: The most interesting stats leading to Juve-Inter

This evening, Juventus will play one of their most anticipated clashes of the campaign when they host Inter at the Allianz Stadium.

The club’s official website provided us with the most interesting stats and facts leading to the grand occasion.

In their last 16 Serie A outings against the Nerazzurri in Turin, the Bianconeri have registered 10 wins, four draws and only two defeats.

On another note, the Derby d’Italia has been expectedly fiery, with six red cards shown in the last eight league meetings. Juventus stars have received two, while four Inter players were dismissed.

Max Allegri will be hoping to rely on what is – at least on paper – one of the most solid backlines in Europe. Juventus have only conceded seven goals in Serie A this season. Only Barcelona (4) and Benfica (5) have allowed less in Europe’s Top 10 leagues.

Interestingly, crosses have been a major strength for Juve, who scored more than any other team in Serie A in this fashion (7), while their rivals have conceded more goals from crosses than any other side (5). Let’s hope we can make this stat count tonight.

Finally, Juventus possess the biggest number of players born after 1/1/2000 to contribute in goals (either by scoring or assisting). We’re talking about five young players in Dušan Vlahović (seven), Moise Kean (one), Nicolò Fagioli (one), Fabio Miretti (one) and Samuel Iling-Junior (one).