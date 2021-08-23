Solskjaer confirms Pogba is discussing new United deal in a blow to Juventus

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has revealed that Paul Pogba is in talks with the club to sign a new deal.

Pogba has been linked with a return to Juventus for much of the last few months as he struggles in England.

The midfielder has been at Old Trafford since 2016, when he returned to the club that developed him from the Bianconeri.

He had a solid stint at Juve before that time, but he hasn’t enjoyed his time in England with much criticism always being levelled at him.

He has entered the final 11 months of his current deal at the English club and United has been struggling to get him committed to a new one for a long time now.

This reluctance to extend his terms with them had given Juventus a boost in their bid to land him.

However, Solskjaer spoke about the midfielder’s future recently and confirmed that he is in talks with United for an extension.

He said as quoted by Calciomercato: “As I have said many times, Paul is a top player: there are ongoing dialogues between the club and his entourage that do not concern me, but he knows very well how much I respect him. We want to put him in a position to play well.”