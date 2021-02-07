Solskjaer positive Pogba remarks might be a problem for Juventus

Paul Pogba is a summer target for Juventus as they look for a reunion with the Frenchman.

Mino Raiola doesn’t appear to be interested in helping the midfielder extend his stay at Manchester United.

Pogba has suffered from unhealthy criticism for much of his time in England, and a summer move is more likely now.

He didn’t start this season in the best of form and that saw him come in for some scrutiny from fans and the English media.

It also heightened speculation that he could leave United in the last transfer window.

But he is now doing better and is playing football again. This has raised some optimism at United that the midfielder will sign a new contract.

His manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, was speaking about the Frenchman recently and claimed that there would always be speculation about his future, but it is obvious to see that he is enjoying his football again.

“The rumors about Pogba are always going to be there. We have a good open dialogue with Paul. But what we talk about and how we see that situation remains between us of course. I am happy that he is focused. He is playing very well and is happy with himself. and that’s important. You can see Paul now enjoying playing football now with our jersey, ” said the coach as quoted by Fichajes.com.

These comments show that they are optimistic that he could remain with them.