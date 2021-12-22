“Some are more attached to their agent” Arrivabene aims a dig at some Juventus stars

Juventus will be busy at work trying to keep some of their players in the next few months.

The club finds itself in a position where it needs to renew the deals of several important first team players, and it would help them if these players remain loyal.

Paulo Dybala has been in talks with the Bianconeri for some time now, and both parties have still not reached an agreement.

Matthijs de Ligt still has a contract at the club until 2024, but his agent Mino Raiola is already flirting with the idea of changing clubs by next season.

Speaking about the current uncertainty surrounding the future of both players, Juve CEO Maurizio Arrivabene aimed a dig at them by claiming they are more loyal to their agents than the club.

He said via Calciomercato: “It’s easy to talk about attachment to the shirt, but it’s more difficult to prove it. Some are more attached to their agent than to the shirt. We have excellent relations with our players.”

Juve FC Says

You cannot blame players for their loyalty to agents because, in most cases, these individuals have helped them move to a top club like Juventus.

They have been taking good care of them, and it is only natural that they repay the faith.

Clubs are also not very loyal to players and would jump at the chance to replace them when they start underperforming.