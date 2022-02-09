Some changes to expect from Allegri ahead of the Sassuolo match

Juventus will face Sassuolo in the Italian Cup quarterfinal match tomorrow as Max Allegri looks to win that trophy.

The Black and Greens are one of the exciting teams in the country and they have thrived as underdogs in this campaign.

They have some very exciting players in their ranks, which makes it easy for them to pull off some impressive wins.

Juve knows all this and will work to avoid any kind of upset when both clubs meet.

The Bianconeri have added Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria to Max Allegri’s squad and that will give the club a much needed boost in this second half of the season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb has now revealed some changes that we could see in their lineup for the fixture.

The report claims Mattia Perin is expected to be in goal from the start, with Wojciech Szczęsny expected to be rested.

Leonardo Bonucci should start at the back, with Manuel Locatelli certain to be in midfield against his former club.

In attack, Allegri could rest Alvaro Morata. That could also be the case for his other teammates, Weston McKennie and Juan Cuadrado.

Juve FC Says

Sassuolo is one of the trickiest opponents we can face, as they have shown in previous matches against us.

There is a small chance that we could get back into the title race, but the easiest competition to win now is the Coppa Italia.

We need to take this game seriously and we should win comfortably if we play at our very best and it might require that as a minimum to get a positive result.