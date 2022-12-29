Some good news about Chiesa that will please Juventus fans

Federico Chiesa has had ups and downs since he started his recovery from a long-term injury and has had a few minutes of action under his belt.

However, when you spend 10 months on the sidelines because of an injury, it is hard to get back in shape on time.

The striker recently suffered a blow in training which has sidelined him for some time and meant he was to miss Juve’s first match back against Cremonese.

It is a must-win game as Max Allegri’s men work towards closing the gap between them and the top of the league table.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals the attacker has now recovered and will be on the bench against Cremonese.

He might not start that fixture, but he will be available to play from the beginning of Juventus’ next match.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the best players in our squad now and the forward is one man that can make a difference for us in the second half of the season.

However, we must be ready to ensure he gets fully fit before we start using him in matches because he is just recovering from a long-term problem.