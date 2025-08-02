Igor Tudor has shared his thoughts following Juventus’ 2-2 draw against Reggiana in their pre-season friendly earlier today. The fixture marked the Bianconeri’s return to action as they prepare for the new campaign, with the players aiming to regain match sharpness after their summer break.

The Bianconeri have only recently resumed pre-season training, while Reggiana had already begun their preparations and played a prior fixture. Despite this, Juventus were expected to assert themselves as one of the leading sides in Italian football, especially with aspirations of challenging for the league title this season.

However, they were met with a resilient Reggiana side, and the match concluded in a 2-2 draw. While it was not the ideal result for Juventus, the performance provided valuable insight for Tudor and his coaching staff regarding the physical and tactical condition of the squad.

Tudor emphasises player fitness and rotation strategy

The manager approached the match with a clear plan to rotate the squad, fielding two different teams in each half. This strategy allowed him to assess a broader range of players and gauge their fitness levels individually. According to Tudor, while some players are nearing match readiness, others are still working towards peak condition.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Tudor stated:

“Today was a good test for us. The intensity of the training we did this week was noticeable, and as a result, there was obviously a lot of fatigue. Physically—as is normal at this time—some players are a little ahead and some are a little behind: today was a very useful workout. I’m happy for Gleison’s return; it will certainly take some time and he’ll need to play some matches to get back to his level. I’m satisfied with these first few days of training.”

(Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images)

More pre-season fixtures to come

While the draw may not reflect the club’s ambitions for the season ahead, it served its purpose as a preparatory fixture. Juventus supporters will be hopeful that the squad continues to make steady progress and delivers stronger performances in the upcoming matches.