“Someone from Inter walked past and kicked me,” Allegri explains his sending off against Inter Milan

Max Allegri was sent off during Juventus’ match against Inter Milan in the Italian Cup last night, and he has just explained why he reacted on the touchline.

The Juve manager was visibly angry throughout the game as he barked out orders to his players and ensured they stayed focused.

His side got back in the game in the second half, having been a goal down at half-time.

However, they conceded a late penalty and lost the game in extra time by two fantastic goals.

Allegri was sent off after an altercation with Inter’s assistant manager Massimiliano Farris.

He explains after the game to Sport Mediaset via Football Italia: “Someone from Inter walked past and kicked me. I got angry and, quite rightly, the referee sent me off.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s sending off was uncharacteristic, but we can understand his frustration because he wanted to win that match so bad.

The Juve boss will feel somewhat relieved that this chaotic season is coming to an end, even though his team has performed badly.

They will now prepare to start the 2022/2023 season well and avoid the mistakes they have made in this campaign.

The next summer transfer window would be an important one for the club, and it would be interesting to see who they sign.