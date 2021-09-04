“Someone like him is missing” – Tacchinardi praises former Juventus director

Between 2010 and 2018, Giuseppe Marotta was the main architect who helped Juventus building an extraordinary winning dynasty. The former general director was eventually usurped by his longtime pupil, Fabio Paratici, in a shocking twist of fate.

But based on the results, the student failed to surpass the master, and three years later, Paratici was relieved from his duties, and has now joined Tottenham Hotspur.

As for Marotta, his sudden departure from Turin saw him landing a new gig at Inter, and once again, he helped a struggling club in building a Scudetto winning squad.

Even with the Nerazzurri’s financial struggles and the downsize plan inserted by the owners, the CEO has thus far managed to steady the ship as much as possible, pulling off shrewd deals to replace the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and Antonio Conter.

Former Juventus midfielder Alessio Tacchinardi highlighted Marotta’s importance, and feels that Juventus are missing a smooth operator like him.

“I am amazed by the lack of communication at Juventus. First of all, the mistakes of the previous management weigh on the new directors. Cherubini and Arrivabene will have to gain experience, and Ronaldo leaving three days before the end of the transfer market put them in difficulty,” said the former Bianconeri utility man in an interview with TMW via FCInter1908

“At Inter, Marotta is proving to be a phenomenon, someone like him is missing. Allegri is a very important figure but now he has to prove that he is a world class manager. For me he is a top tactician, he has shown it over the years, but today there is a Juventus to be rebuilt, even on the mental level, and Max will have to prove himself in this regard.”