“Sorry for the result.” Bremer reacts to draw against Inter Milan

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has apologised for the 1-1 draw they played with Inter Milan but assured they would visit Milan to win the tie.

Juve faced the Nerazzurri in a tough Coppa Italia semi-final game yesterday as they looked to reach the final of the competition.

As expected, the fixture was tense and resulted in three sending-offs at the end.

Juve had taken the lead, but Inter scored a late leveller, meaning the game is finely balanced ahead of the return leg in Milan.

After the game, Bremer said via Tuttojuve:

“”Sorry for the result, I had to do better. We will go to Milan with even more determination and even more hunger. United .. to the end.””

Juve FC Says

We have beaten Inter twice this season, but it does not mean facing them is easy and they showed yesterday that they will always be in good shape if we are the opponent.

The Nerazzurri are standing between the Coppa Italia and us. We can win the competition if we eliminate them, considering the clubs in the other semi-final are no match for us.

Our players must be prepared for an even tougher game when we visit San Siro, but they are good enough to secure a result.