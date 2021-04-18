“Sorry, we could have brought home at least one point” Pirlo reacts to Atalanta loss

Andrea Pirlo has defended his team’s performance in their narrow 1-0 loss to Atalanta, but he apologised for not winning.

The Bianconeri visited Atalanta in Bergamo after back-to-back league wins against Napoli and Genoa.

With Inter Milan running away with the league title and Pirlo’s men slipping away from the top four, they needed to win the game and keep themselves in a strong position to earn a Champions League place at the end of the season.

However, the Bianconeri failed to do that and they are now in a sorry position before the season ends and will need to do more to earn a top-four spot.

If Napoli wins their game against Inter Milan, both teams would be on the same points and only be separated by goal difference.

Juve players knew the game was important and they were determined not to lose the match.

However, it wasn’t enough and Pirlo praised them for playing a good match which eventually ended in favour of their opponents.

He told Sky Sports via Il Bianconero: “Made a good match, against a strong team. Match played as we should, the episodes went in their favor. Match played well, with great intensity. Sorry, we could have brought home at least one point”.