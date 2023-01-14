Sosa says Juventus has been a bad team even on their winning run

Former Napoli striker Sosa has commented on Juventus’ form after they were beaten 5-1 by the Partenopei last night.

The Bianconeri have had an inconsistent season as Max Allegri rebuilds the squad and attempts to win another league title.

His side hit top form before the World Cup break and had won eight consecutive matches before the loss last night.

However, Napoli exposed them badly and fans wonder where the defensive solidity they have shown over the last few months went.

Sosa says their run meant nothing and Juve remains a poor team. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Extraordinary Naples, I watched the whole game with the chills on me: it transmits passion and love. Juve in the previous eight games – sometimes we get fooled by results – could take two goals from Cremonese and Udinese. I am not surprised at the attitude of Allegri’s team. Shortcomings? No, this is Juve. Juve is not a great Juve who does not score”.

Juve FC Says

We remain arguably the biggest club in the country and always have a good chance to win a title in every campaign.

Because of the manner of that defeat, people will downplay our performance in the previous eight matches, but it does not make sense.

What we need now is a response from the boys the next time they step on the pitch.