Matías Soulé, who recently joined AS Roma, has admitted that his dream was always to play for Juventus’ senior team.

Soulé quickly emerged as a standout player in Juve’s Next Gen side and impressed during his loan spell at Frosinone last season. His strong performances in the first half of the season attracted attention, and Juventus even accepted an offer to sell him to a Saudi Pro League club.

However, Soulé was surprised by the move and declined the offer, as he was determined to stay in Europe and pursue his ambition of playing for Juventus.

Despite his desire to remain at the club, Juventus decided to cash in on him this summer to strengthen their squad. Soulé has since spoken about the various attempts by the club to sell him, expressing his disappointment but also his understanding of the situation.

The Argentinian said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I didn’t think I would leave Juve, on the contrary, I was focused on playing well with Frosinone to deserve a shirt.

“Instead, in January, I found out that they were selling me to an Arab club, but I had no intention of going there even though it was clear to me what my future would be. I was disappointed because I thought I could play for Juve, but then I came to terms with it.”

Juve FC Says

Soule was one of our best talents and he could have done well for our first team, but it is also not a bad idea that we have sold him for more money.