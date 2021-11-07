Soule celebrates Argentina call-up with match-winning goal

Matias Soule has been shot into the spotlight this week after he was a a surprise call-up to the Argentina senior side, but he took that news in his stride, putting in a top performance for Juventus Under-23.

The 18 year-old hasn’t featured for his country at any level since playing un the Argentina Under016 side in 2019, and despite the fact that he is yet to make a senior appearance for Juve since joining just under two years ago, has been called up alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala for his country.

While there was some confusion and plenty of questions raised after the decision, Soule has come out to score his first goal of the Serie C season this weekend to clinch victory against Lecce, and his coach was full of praise for his youngster and his team-mates.

“This afternoon is a very important and precious victory obtained against an expert and physical team like Lecco, consequently it has an even more great value,” the Under-23 coach said. “This match came after the double match in Bolzano and we needed a reaction of this type from the whole team. One of the aspects that I like most about our group is the attitude that is put on the pitch in every match.

“The average age of Juventus Under 23 is very low, but these guys do not lack personality. I am very happy for the goal scored by Soulè because he is a boy who trains and plays with great humility. His growth has been exponential, already starting last year in the Spring and I am sure that the call received from Argentina will be another important step in his path of growth.”

While Soule may not be ready to stake a claim for regular role alongside Dybala at club or international level, he is amongst the youngest in the group for the Under-23s, and showed his talent in helping his side to win against Lecce, and he will now be a name that many will be keeping an eye on as he progresses.

Patrick