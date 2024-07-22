Juventus winger Matias Soulé has three main suitors in Roma, Leicester City and West Ham United, but one club remains his preferred option.

The 21-year-old is one of the most exciting young players to emerge from Juve’s youth ranks over the past few years.

Last season, he took Serie A by storm with his delightful displays while on loan at Frosinone, albeit the campaign ended in an anti-climactic relegation.

But despite the Argentine’s great promise, the Bianconeri find themselves forced to sell him if they were to stand a chance at signing some of their key transfer targets, the likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Roma and Leicester have been vying for the player’s services over the past few weeks, while West Ham have joined the fray in recent hours.

But according to Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo, Soulé has made up his mind, as he remains keen to join Roma.

The winger was reportedly honored to receive a call from Giallorossi head coach Daniele De Rossi whom he greatly respects.

The Argentina international would also find his compatriots and old Juventus allies Paulo Dybala and Leandro Paredes at Trigoria.

Roma have already struck an agreement with the winger over a five-year contract with a net salary of 2 million euros per season.

However, the Italian capital side must still find an accord with Juventus who insist on receiving 35 million euros.

On the other hand, Roma’s initial offer (20 million plus 5M as bonuses) fell off the mark, so they’ll have to raise their bid to get closer to the Old Lady’s asking price.