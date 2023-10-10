Matias Soule’s loan move to Frosinone has been a resounding success, with the Juventus youngster impressing for the newly promoted Serie A side.

Juventus had already recognised Soule as a top talent, affording him opportunities to play for their team before sending him out on loan. The Argentinian continues to shine, with Opta statistics indicating that he is the third-best chance creator in Serie A this season, trailing only Piotr Zielinski and Teun Koopmeiners in this regard.

Furthermore, Soule stands out in Europe’s top five leagues as one of the only players born in 2003 to have created at least 17 chances. These statistics underline Soule’s immense potential, suggesting that Juventus has a remarkable talent on their hands who could prove invaluable if he continues to develop.