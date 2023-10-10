Matias Soule’s loan move to Frosinone has been a resounding success, with the Juventus youngster impressing for the newly promoted Serie A side.
Juventus had already recognised Soule as a top talent, affording him opportunities to play for their team before sending him out on loan. The Argentinian continues to shine, with Opta statistics indicating that he is the third-best chance creator in Serie A this season, trailing only Piotr Zielinski and Teun Koopmeiners in this regard.
Furthermore, Soule stands out in Europe’s top five leagues as one of the only players born in 2003 to have created at least 17 chances. These statistics underline Soule’s immense potential, suggesting that Juventus has a remarkable talent on their hands who could prove invaluable if he continues to develop.
Juve FC Says
Soule has consistently shown to be a top talent and the decision to send him out on loan proves to be one of the finest we have made.
The youngster clearly has a lot of capacity, but he would have to stay focused and continue to work hard if he wants to reach the pinnacle in terms of his talents.
We trust Max Allegri to manage him well when he returns to the Allianz Stadium from this loan spell.
2 Comments
Allegri could easily play a beautiful 4-3-3 with Chiesa – Vlahovic – Soule and also Illing Junior and Kean and Milik as subs but instead decided to play McKennie on the right wing in a boring defensive 3-5-2
Agree man, Allegri would screw Soule over if he comes back by playing him as a left wingback.