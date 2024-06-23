The fate of Matias Soulé could dramatically change as new Juventus coach Thiago Motta would like to keep him and sell Federico Chiesa instead.

The young Argentine enjoyed a breakthrough season while on loan at Frosinone, even if it culminated in the club’s relegation.

But despite his exploits, the 21-year-old has been linked with an exit for several months. The management reportedly wanted to cash in on the growing interest in his services to raise transfer funds.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, the situation has drastically changed following Motta’s appointment.

As the pink newspaper explains, the Italo-Brazilian coach is a great admirer of Soulé and would thus like to keep him at Continassa.

The hierarchy is currently working on bolstering the wing department, but Motta feels he can strengthen the squad from within.

So as the source explains, the Argentine isn’t “untouchable” at the level of Kenan Yildiz, but it would require a substantial offer to prise him away from Juventus, one that must exceed 35 million euros.

Therefore, Motta and Cristiano Giuntoli have now agreed to keep the Velez Sarfield youth product in Turin.

Instead, the management would have to collect funds by selling other players, possibly beginning with Federico Chiesa.

According to several accounts in the Italian media, the new Juventus manager isn’t keen on maintaining the services of the Italy international, as he considers him inapt to his tactical system.