Soule earns praise for his performance against Monza

Matias Soule has been praised as one of the bright sparks as Juventus lost to Monza in Serie A today.

The youngster was introduced into the game in the second half with the Bianconeri already 2-0 down.

He couldn’t help to change the scoreline, but Juve was a better team when he stepped on the pitch for the fixture.

Tuttojuve rated the Argentinian 6/10 for his performance and added:

“Turns out to be a thorn in the side for the opposing defense. With McKennie’s farewell and failure to intervene on the market, the Argentine player will be a more continuous solution for the foreseeable future. It is always easy to talk later, but this Soulé deserved to play starting from the first minute.”

Juve FC Says

Soule is one of the many young talents in our squad now and the Argentinian delivers almost every time he steps on the field.

His performance in the game against Monza shows he is getting mature enough to be decisive in matches for the team.

However, we still need more from the youngster and he should get some goals and assists for us to show he can influence a result directly.

The reason Max Allegri hasn’t sent him out on loan is that the gaffer believes the youngster can deliver when called upon.