Matias Soule has elucidated how Max Allegri aided in the development of his game and addressed the specific areas in which the manager contributed to his improvement. The young midfielder is currently on loan from Juventus at Frosinone for the season and has exhibited outstanding form.

Juventus facilitated his loan move to Frosinone to provide him with valuable playing time, a decision that has proven fruitful as Soule’s performances have been exceptional. His impressive displays have positioned him as a potential returnee to Juventus, with the prospect of achieving a double-figure goal tally for the Serie A newcomers.

Juventus expresses satisfaction with Soule’s contributions thus far, and the attacking midfielder himself is optimistic about the opportunities that lie ahead. While Frosinone has afforded him the platform to showcase his abilities, Soule attributes much of his current proficiency on the pitch to the lessons and experiences garnered during his time at Juventus.

Reflecting on his rapport with Allegri, Soule acknowledges the significant impact the manager has had on his development, emphasising the invaluable lessons learned under Allegri’s guidance.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He taught me a lot. To occupy spaces, to play multiple roles. With him I also played as a fifth, as a midfielder, as a midfielder or as a wide player on the right in a 4-3-3. And he helped me a lot in the defensive phase “.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been one of our best youngsters, and we are delighted with the success he is achieving away on loan now.

Next season, he would be one more attacking option for us.