Matias Soule’s future remains uncertain. The Argentinian is back at Juventus following a successful loan spell at Frosinone.

Having turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia in January, he remains one of the finest young talents available in Italian football at the moment.

Soule was one of the leading scorers in Serie A last season, which should make him a valuable asset that Juventus wants to keep.

However, the Bianconeri remain open to his departure and are aware that clubs are interested in the youngster.

Juventus hopes to make around 35 million to 40 million euros from his sale and is waiting for offers.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Soule wants to make a name for himself in the Juventus shirt.

The young Argentinian dreams of becoming a key player for the Old Lady one day, and the report claims he hopes the incoming Juventus manager, Thiago Motta, will keep him as a key part of his squad.

Juve FC Says

Soule has just finished a fantastic season at Frosinone, and we expect him to blossom even further in the future.

No one knows what Motta’s plans are until he starts working on the team, but there is a good chance that he might like Soule and keep him in Turin.