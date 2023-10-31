Matias Soule is currently one of the most in-form Juventus players, despite being out on loan from the club.

The young player was loaned to Frosinone at the start of the season and has been delivering excellent performances for them.

Frosinone, a newly promoted side, is working hard to secure their Serie A status by the end of the season, and Soule is expected to play a key role in their success.

His performances have been so impressive this season that there have been suggestions that Juventus might recall him to the club during the January transfer window.

However, it’s expected that Juventus will let him continue with his current loan spell, and Tuttomercatoweb has reported that his market value has increased.

During the summer, Juventus was reportedly open to selling him for 25 million euros, but the report now suggests that his price would be even higher if he were to leave the Allianz Stadium at this point.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been superb at Frosinone and has certainly exceeded our expectations of him when he left the club in the summer.

This is good news and the exact reason we allowed him to leave the club. There is so much excitement in Turin about the attacker, but we might be smarter to allow him to spend another season out on loan next term.