Matias Soule is enjoying an impressive season with Frosinone, having joined the club on loan from Juventus in the summer. The Argentine forward made the move to Frosinone to gain valuable first-team experience, and his performances have been exceptional.

Soule’s standout displays have led to comparisons with Domenico Berardi, prompting some pundits to suggest that Juventus should consider giving Soule an opportunity instead of spending money on the Sassuolo player.

While there are expectations that Soule might return to Juventus in January to bolster the team’s options for the second half of the season, the player himself is currently focused on his temporary club, Frosinone. He is enjoying his time with the team and emphasises that, for now, his primary focus is on contributing to Frosinone’s success.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I only think about Frosinone. I know that It seems banal, but I’m honest! I feel great in Frosinone, the city is fantastic, quiet, ideal for me and my family. The fans, on the other hand, are wild, luckily! They make themselves felt at home and away, they make me remember the stadiums Argentinians.”

Juve FC Says

Soule has been superb for Frosinone this term and is a player for the future.

But it is too early to rely on him to deliver for us and we probably should send him out on loan again next term.