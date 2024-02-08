Matias Soule has affirmed his intention to return to Juventus at the conclusion of the season, following a successful loan stint at Frosinone. The Argentine attacker has emerged as one of the standout loaned players in Italian football this season, thriving during his tenure with the newly promoted side.

Juventus sought to provide Soule with ample playing time by loaning him out, a decision that has been vindicated by his impressive performances. He has surpassed expectations and demonstrated his readiness to feature regularly in the starting lineup.

As a result of his standout displays, numerous clubs have expressed interest in securing his services, with Frosinone also keen on a permanent transfer. However, Soule remains steadfast in his desire to succeed as a Juventus player. He asserts his commitment to returning to Turin in the summer and will then assess his future options.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“First of all I have to return to Juve, then we’ll also see based on them. Last summer? Before deciding I had watched the victorious first leg against Atalanta. I immediately saw that the way of playing could be suitable for me. Then Enzo (Barrenechea) convinced me, telling me about this fantastic environment: the boys, the staff, the city…”

Juve FC Says

Soule has done well on loan at Frosinone and proved to be one of our best young players.

However, the midfielder might need another loan spell at a bigger club to establish himself in our team.