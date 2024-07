The attacker has been in fine form for Juve and performed well on loan at Frosinone last season.

Juve is delighted to have him in their squad, and some reports suggest that Thiago Motta will keep him.

However, the Bianconeri need to make sales as they are eyeing a move for Teun Koopmeiners and other players in this transfer window, and Soule is considered one of the players who can help them raise cash.

Leicester City is prepared to return with a better offer than their first, according to a report on Football Italia. The Premier League club is willing to pay €35 million plus €5 million in add-ons to sign him now.

However, the attacker prefers to move to AS Roma because he wants to stay in Serie A.

The Giallorossi are also interested in signing him, but they are only willing to pay €20 million plus €5 million in add-ons for his signature.

This means Juve will miss out on a significant amount if they cannot get him to change his mind and move to the Premier League club.