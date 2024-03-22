Juventus loanee Matias Soulé is still determined to prove his worth at his parent club next season.

The Argentine was one of the best jewels in the club’s youth ranks in previous years. He managed to join Max Allegri’s first team and made sporadical appearances over the last couple of seasons.

However, the club decided to send him on loan to Frosinone to gain some valuable Serie A experience alongside fellow youngsters Enzo Barrenenchea and Kaio Jorge.

Among the young Bianconeri trio, Soulé is the one shining the brightest, establishing himself as one of the main revelations of the Serie A campaign.

Therefore, the 20-year-old is now hoping to earn a fair chance at Juventus next season.

“I don’t have any offers yet. I don’t know what I’ll do yet, it’s too early,” revealed the winger in his interview with Dsports Radio via Calciomercato.

“I had offers from Saudi Arabia in January, but now I don’t have anything concrete. I would also like to have a chance at Juventus.”

Nevertheless, the Argentine is equally tempted to join the Premier League where he certainly has some suitors.

“If you allow me to choose the league, I’d pick England, as it is one of the best in the world. It would be a dream for me to play in the Premier League.

“There is always the desire to be able to play in Argentina. It’s another style of football but I would like to return at an age where I’m still capable of playing well.

“I’m an Independiente fan, I’d like to play with the club.”

Soulé has thus far contributed with ten goals and two assists in his 27 Serie A appearances.