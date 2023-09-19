On Sunday, Matias Soulé delivered an inspiring display for Frosinone who pulled off a stunning come-from-behind win over Sassuolo.

The Canarini were trailing 0-2 following a brace from Andrea Pinamonti. Nevertheless, the home side never gave up and managed to turn the result upside-down and win 4-2.

The 20-year-old played an integral part in the comeback. He was always involved in the action, and delivered an exquisite assist for Luca Mazzitelli for the equalizer. The Argentine also came close to scoring by was denied by the post.

IlBianconero recalls how Soulé could have joined Sassuolo last summer as part of the package that Juventus were offering for Domenico Berardi’s services.

Nevertheless, the Neroverdi never truly relished the idea, claiming that the youngster’s value is too low.

Therefore, the Argentine may have proven the Emilians wrong with an impressive display at their expense.

Soulé is currently one of three Juventus youngsters on loan at Frosinone, with the other two being Kaio Jorge and Enzo Barrenechea.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri never doubted the winger’s talent since his arrival at the club in 2020.

However, the main question last summer was whether the Argentina U20 talent was ready to play an integral role at the club or not.

Due to the lack of European commitments, Juventus opted to trim their squad. Yet, the report believes that there could be some space for Soulé at the club next season, although it depends on the fates of the club’s other attacking options, the likes of Arek Milik, Moise Kean and Kenan Yildiz.

Therefore, Soulé could follow in the footsteps of Nicolo Fagioli and Andrea Cambiaso who cemented themselves important roles at Juventus on the back of impressive loan stints.