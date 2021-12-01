Soulé relishes his Juventus debut, but the fans were displeased with Allegri’s decision

Since pre-season, Matias Soulé has earned the attention of fans and observers after putting on some impressive displays with the Juventus first team.

The 18-year-old has also been delivering the goods with the club’s U23 and U19, and has received a callup for the first Argentina national team.

However, the teenager was yet to feature in an official match for the Bianconeri… until last night.

During the Old Lady’s away trip to Salerno, Soulé entered the pitch for Dejan Kulusevski in the 93rd minute, and that was right before Paulo Dybala’s penalty kick.

Nonetheless, the referee blew the final whistle following La Joya’s miss, meaning that his young compatriot was never truly given the chance to participate in the action.

And yet, the player was ecstatic with his debut as stated by his Instagram post.

The striker proclaimed his pride for playing at a great club like Juventus and thanked everyone for their support.

Nonetheless, a section of the Bianconeri fans weren’t happy with the way Max Allegri introduced him in the final seconds, believing that the player deserved a more memorable first appearance, as reported by JuveNews.

Some of them called it a mockery, while others jokingly said that he should have taken the penalty instead of Dybala.

Juve FC say

Well, the fans do have a point in this one. The match was already wrapped following the second goal, so Soulé could have been introduced in the final 15 minutes.

Allegri’s decision was a bit perplexing, as we’re not exactly sure how this extremely short debut would benefit the young player.