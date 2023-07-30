Matias Soule has been linked with a move away from Juve, with several reports tipping him to leave the club on loan in this transfer window.

However, the Argentinian could also be an important player for the club if he sticks around for the campaign.

He has been training with the group and Max Allegri will make a decision on who stays or leaves before the transfer window is closed.

While signing autographs for fans, a supporter asked the Argentina U20 star if he would stay at the club. He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I don’t know.”

This is a clear sign he has yet to discuss his future with Juve and there is a good chance that he might be allowed to leave the club on loan before the transfer window closes.

Juve FC Says

Soule is one of the exciting talents we have on our books now and the youngster has a great future ahead of him.

Juve knows he might struggle to get game time at the club and is preparing to ensure the youngster has the best of seasons.

However, we must be sure he will often play wherever he goes before we sanction any loan move.