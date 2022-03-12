Soule reveals he chose a move to Juventus despite interest from two other clubs

Matias Soule has discussed his decision to join Juventus in 2020 despite having interest from other clubs.

The 18-year-old is a star in the making and he has been compared to Angel di Maria.

Juve is yet to make him a regular, but his call up to the Argentina national team late last year means he is closer to becoming a Juve regular than we think.

He moved to Turin in 2020 and starred for the Juve under-19s in the 2020/2021 season.

This earned him a place in the first team pre-season squad for the next campaign, and he has continued to develop well.

However, he may have joined another club instead of the Bianconeri and he reveals this in a recent interview.

He said via Tutto Sport: “When he called me, there were also two other clubs. I was at a barbecue and my agent told me there were three clubs for me, including Juventus. I knew the repercussions and benefits of joining each of these clubs. He told me to think about it for a few days, take my time and do what I wanted. I remember we continued to eat, but I had already thought and decided: Juve.”

Juve FC Says

Soule has been enjoying his time in Turin and that shows he made the right choice to move to Juve.

The Bianconeri have great hopes for him and it is a matter of time before he becomes a member of the first team.

If he keeps developing well, then we should see him play more regularly in the future.