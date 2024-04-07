Juventus youngster Matias Soulé discussed a variety of topics in an interesting interview, including his future in Turin as well as his Real Madrid dream.

The 20-year-old joined the Bianconeri in 2020 and climbed the ranks to become a member of the senior squad.

However, the lack of playing time forced a temporary exit last summer. Therefore, the Argentine is playing on loan at Friosinone this term, establishing himself as one of the finest youngsters in Italy, if not Europe.

The winger explains why he chose to join Juventus in the first place when other suitors were also vying for his services. He reveals that idolizing Cristiano Ronaldo had an important role to play in the equation.

“There were other teams like Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Benfica,” revealed the youngster in his interview with ESPN via Calciomercato.

“But I chose Juve for the history. At the time, there was Cristiano Ronaldo. So it was an easy choice.”

Soulé also admitted the uncertainty surrounding his future at the club while revealing that Max Allegri gave him the same hair treatment as Kenan Yildiz.

“I’m talking to Juventus, I don’t know what will happen yet. I’m very anxious, but first, there are still eight games in the season.

“I want to play. At Juventus I didn’t have much space so accepted going on loan this season.”

“Allegri? He forced me to cut my hair short.”

The youngster then spoke about his dream to play for Real Madrid one day.

“A great dream would be to play for Real Madrid. I always thought about it when I was a child, and also about winning the Champions League.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has always been an idol for me. I was surprised by how good he was in person. I didn’t know him, but I listened to what was said about him.

“He is a genius. I remember one day, we went to lunch and he sat next to me, I had never spoken to him.

“I was surprised because I wasn’t expecting it at all. He told me everything: about the cars he had, what Madrid was like…”

Finally, Soulé tells how he left Italy coach Luciano Spalletti surprised by his blunt call-up rejection.

“Spalletti came here to Frosinone. I thanked him for the call-up. He told me ‘Think about it, because now the European Championship is coming, I’ll take you into consideration. I also have a contract until after the 2026 World Cup’.

“I was a boy and, speaking to him in person, so it wasn’t easy. Then he said ‘I congratulate you because you said no to my face.’ He was a little surprised.”