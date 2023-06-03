Soule sends a message to Argentina fans after U20 World Cup exit

Despite the efforts of Juventus youngster Matias Soule, Argentina’s U20 team suffered elimination from the U20 World Cup at the hands of Nigeria, ending their tournament in front of their home supporters.

Soule, a talented attacker, is considered one of the standout players for Argentina’s U20 side, and Juventus allowed him to join the national team for the competition. Argentina performed well in the group stages and advanced to the knockout rounds. However, Nigeria proved to be a formidable opponent, overpowering them and ultimately ending their campaign.

With Nigeria emerging as one of the favourites to win the tournament, Soule and his teammates have returned home, and the young attacker took the opportunity to send a message to their fans.

Tuttojuve quotes him writing:

“We didn’t achieve the goal we wanted, but I am proud to have given everything for these beautiful colours. Thanks to the fans who have always supported us from day one. Football always gives the opportunity for redemption.”

Juve FC Says

Soule did his best for his country, but it wasn’t enough and now he must focus on his club career.

The youngster probably needs to go out on loan in the next campaign to play more often and gain the experience required to play more regularly for the Juve first team.

For now, he needs to rest and return for the next campaign in very good shape.