Soule talks up the importance of Next Gen team after his promotion

Juventus attacker Mattia Soule insists the Next Gen team helped him gain a place in the senior side.

The youngster is one of the players Max Allegri has promoted from that team in the last year and he continues to show he has what it takes to deliver for the black and whites.

Juve has traditionally relied on experienced players, but after creating the B team, they have promoted talents from there this term.

When a player does well in the U19 side, he continues his development with the Next Gen team, which plays in Serie C.

The experience there improves them and brings them closer to first-team material.

Speaking about his time there, Soule said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“In that squad I was among the youngest and for me it was a fundamental experience, helped me grow and reach the first team. Compared to Argentina to Juventus, there is a greater organization and in the Italian championship, great importance is given to the tactical aspect of the game”.

Juve FC Says

The Next Gen team is now bringing out very good graduates for our first team and clubs envy us because of the initiative.

We expect more players to come through the ranks there and if they do not make our first team, we can sell them for a good fee.