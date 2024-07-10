Matias Soule is the subject of serious transfer interest after the Argentinian shone on loan at Frosinone last season.

The youngster is one of the budding players at Juventus, and the Bianconeri were delighted with the way he played at Frosinone last season.

That should ideally earn him their trust and ensure that he gets more than enough chances to play for their first team.

However, several reports have linked him with a move away from the Allianz Stadium in this transfer window.

Juve is reportedly open to his departure, and Leicester City is the latest club to show interest in his signature.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals that Thiago Motta will give Soule a chance to prove his worth before he leaves.

The manager has still not decided if the youngster will be part of his plans. He will evaluate him during pre-season before deciding whether to include him.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been in fantastic form and has been one of the finest youngsters in our group.

His form at Frosinone last season proves that he has the talent to make a huge impact and if he finds his groove in pre-season, we probably should keep him.