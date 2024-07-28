Juventus youngster Matias Soulé is on the verge of signing for Roma. The 21-year-old will arrive in the Italian capital later today.

The winger has been on the Old Lady’s books since 2020, but despite his immense talent, he never received a consistent run with the first team.

After suffering for playing time at Max Allegri’s court, the Argentine joined Frosinone on loan where he cemented himself as one of the main breakout stars of the Serie A campaign despite the club’s relegation.

Soulé rejoined Juve’s ranks in the pre-season and trained under the guidance of Thiago Motta for a couple of weeks.

However, the management decided to sacrifice his services to balance the books and fund their operations on the market.

Juventus have been negotiating a transfer with Roma who emerged as the player’s preferred destination despite having Premier League suitors like West Ham and Leicester City.

The two clubs have now managed to find a breakthrough in their negotiations. So as Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reveals, the winger will land in Rome on Sunday evening.

Soulé will then undergo his routine medical tests on Monday morning, and if it all goes according to plan, he will sign with Roma later in the day.

For their part, Juventus will receive a sum of 30 million euros between the fixed transfer fee and bonuses. The Bianconeri have also been pushing for a sell-on fee.

Based on his request, the Argentine was an unused substitute in Juve’s first friendly of the season on Friday, which ended in a 0-3 defeat to Nuremberg.