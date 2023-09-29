Juventus is reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Domenico Berardi for Max Allegri’s squad, despite having talented players like Matias Soule who can potentially fill that role in the team.

Soule was loaned out to Frosinone in the previous transfer window to gain valuable experience. The 20-year-old has been gaining playing time in Serie A and is expected to return to Juventus as a more developed player. However, there might be concerns that he may not yet be prepared to deliver performances at a level that could help the club contend for league titles and other trophies.

As a result, Juventus is closely monitoring Berardi, considering a potential move for him either in the January transfer window or the subsequent summer transfer window. Berardi’s addition could bolster the squad and provide an immediate impact as the team pursues its ambitions.

The agent of Soule, Martin Guastadisegno, has now commented on their pursuit of Berardi and tells TMW:

“It’s a top club and it’s normal that they always look for experienced players who are also in a very important role. Berardi is a very strong player, it’s normal that Juventus should follow him next summer.”

Adding: “Juve has a player under contract who is almost 10 years younger than Berardi and he shouldn’t have to pay the price… Surely you should adjust the salary and the entire contract, but Soulé is a player who already knows the environment and everything the rest.”

Juve FC Says

Soule is a good talent, but he would need up to five seasons to get to Berardi’s level. We do not have that time before we bring success back.

If he grows faster, he could still wrestle a starting spot from Berardi, but for now, we need the Sassuolo man.