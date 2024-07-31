Matías Soulé was one of the Juventus players who excelled on loan last season and was eager to make his mark on their team in this campaign.

The attacker was in stunning form at Frosinone and was among the leading scorers in Serie A.

However, that was not enough to guarantee him a place in the Juve squad this summer under Thiago Motta.

Soulé had offers from several clubs, with West Ham and Leicester City attempting to lure him to the Premier League.

Ultimately, he did not move to either club and chose AS Roma as his next destination.

AS Roma and Juventus have now reached an agreement for his transfer, and he will begin his adventure with the Giallorossi.

Juventus used Soulé as a means to generate funds needed to sign more experienced players. His agent, Martin Guastadisegno, revealed that they sold him because Juventus had some financial issues.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We evaluated many possibilities on the market and when we realised that Juve had to sell Mati, due to financial problems and balancing the books, among the offers Roma was the perfect place for him, with a style of football that suits him, an enormous club that has lots of Argentines in its history, like Batistuta, Samuel and Balbo,”

Juve FC Says

Soule is one of the finest players we could have trusted with more game time, but his move to Roma has also earned us a good transfer fee.