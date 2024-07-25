Matias Soule’s move to AS Roma from Juventus has edged ever closer, as his agent is reportedly in Rome for talks over salary and contract duration.

After rejecting approaches from the Premier League, Soule is now set to move to Roma, his preferred destination all along.

Juventus initially favoured a move to England because it would have fetched them more money, but they have now agreed to allow him to move to Roma if the Roman club offers a good fee.

Roma’s latest offer appears satisfactory for the Bianconeri, who are now considering selling him to their domestic rivals.

Transfer market insider Gianluca Di Marzio has delivered a new update on Soule’s future, stating that Soule’s agent is already in Rome for talks.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Soulè’s agent in Rome today: objective is to define salary, commissions and other details of the contract (already agreed verbally). Juve and #Roma are finalizing the agreement on bonuses and percentage of future resale. Then the visits will be scheduled”.

