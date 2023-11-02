Juventus is highly satisfied with the form of Matias Soule as he spends this season on loan at Frosinone.

The attacker has emerged as one of the most outstanding players in the country with his performances at the newly-promoted club.

Juve is delighted with the progress he is making, and now, they are contemplating the possibility of recalling him in January.

Several reports in recent months have suggested that Juventus is considering bringing the attacker back as an option to strengthen their squad in the second half of the season.

These reports have been conflicting, with some sources indicating that Juventus wants him to complete the season with I Giallazzurri.

However, a report on Football Italia reveals that the idea of a January recall is still very much alive, and Juventus could indeed bring him back in the winter transfer window.

Juve FC Says

We have two choices and one is to bring Soule back, while the other involves allowing him to continue the season at Frosinone, knowing that he, indeed, will get better and return in the summer in great shape.

The options are not easy to choose from, but if we can find other players to sign on loan until the end of the season, it will be better for Soule to remain at Frosinone until the summer.