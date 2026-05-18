With or without the Champions League, Juventus are bracing themselves for an eventful summer transfer campaign.

Following Sunday’s damning defeat to Fiorentina, the Bianconeri are highly unlikely to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition, as they will need to beat Torino on the final day of the season and at least a couple of favours from other clubs.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League would certainly take its toll on the quality of the new arrivals, but the Serie A giants are planning to offload some of the current crop regardless of the outcome.

Six players destined to leave Juventus, starting with Di Gregorio

On Monday, Tuttosport revealed six Juventus players who are ‘certain’ to make way this summer after enduring disappointing campaigns.

The first name on the list is Michele Di Gregorio, who has been shaky between the posts. The Italian goalkeeper was mostly solid last term, but his self-confidence has seemingly abandoned him this term, as he has been conceding avoidable goals.

In recent years, Federico Gatti had been a regular starter at Juventus during the reigns of Max Allegri, Thiago Motta, and Igor Tudor. However, he has been relegated to the bench since Luciano Spalletti’s arrival.

Despite scoring important goals against Galatasaray and Roma, the Italian defender hasn’t been able to convince the 67-year-old, who prefers to rely on Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, and Lloyd Kelly at the back.

In addition to Gatti, Juan Cabal will also be shown the door after two campaigns ravaged by injuries. The Colombian scored a couple of goals, but he was mostly unconvincing in his rare appearances.

Koopmeiners, Openda & David out

Moving further up the field, Teun Koopmeiners will be put on the market after failing to justify his €60 million price tag.

The Dutchman has been tested almost everywhere on the pitch over the past two seasons, but the outcome has been equally underwhelming. However, the challenge is to find a suitor willing to meet his current book value.

The same can be said about Lois Openda, who cost Juventus €44 million but only scored two goals this season, and has been completely omitted from Spalletti’s plans in recent weeks.

Jonathan David is also tipped to leave after a subpar first season in Turin. The Canadian arrived on a free transfer, so selling him might not be an issue, although his €6 million net salary could complicate matters for his suitors.