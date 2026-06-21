South Africa vs South Korea | Group A, Matchday 14 | Wednesday, 24 June 2026, 19:00 local (01:00 BST)

Venue: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Monterrey, Mexico

TV/Streaming (UK): ITV, BBC / iPlayer

What’s At Stake

South Africa go into this match bottom of Group A on one point, knowing that only a win keeps their World Cup 2026 campaign alive. South Korea sit second on three points and need at least a draw to secure a place in the round of 32, with Mexico already confirmed as group winners. A South Africa victory combined with a Czech Republic result elsewhere could yet shuffle the standings, making this the defining match of Group A’s final round for both sides.

Verdict

South Korea are the logical selection here at 4/6, carrying a three-point advantage and the quality of Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in, and Hwang Hee-chan in their ranks. That price reflects the weight of evidence: South Africa have scored just once in two World Cup 2026 appearances and face an opponent with considerably more firepower and knockout experience.

South Africa vs South Korea Match Preview

South Africa return to the World Cup for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010, and the step up in quality at this level has been apparent. A 2-0 opening defeat to Mexico was followed by a creditable 1-1 draw with Czech Republic, but M. Ntseki’s side have scored only once in 180 minutes of football and face a South Korea side that already has a victory on the board at this tournament. For South Africa, a bold attacking approach is not optional: a draw is likely insufficient given goal difference.

South Korea under Myung-Bo Hong began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Czech Republic before a 1-0 defeat to Mexico. Three points from two games leaves Hong’s side in a strong position, but the nature of knockout football at a World Cup means nothing is taken for granted. Korea will look to control the tempo, protect their lead in the standings, and use the pace of Son Heung-min on the counter to punish any South African overcommitment.

The key dynamic is clear: South Africa need to score and South Korea know it. Hong Myung-Bo’s side have the experience and tactical discipline to absorb pressure and hit on the break, while Ntseki’s players must balance defensive solidity with the urgency of needing a goal. A tight, tense match looks probable, but South Korea’s greater individual quality in the final third gives them a significant edge.

Team Form

South Africa – Last 5 Results

Czech Republic (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup 2026)

Mexico (A): Lost 0-2 (World Cup 2026)

Jamaica (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Nicaragua (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

Panama (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

South Africa’s competitive form tells a straightforward story: one goal scored and three conceded across two World Cup 2026 matches. The draw against Czech Republic showed defensive resilience, but the side’s inability to create and convert chances against stronger opposition is a concern heading into a match they must win.

South Korea – Last 5 Results

Mexico (A): Lost 0-1 (World Cup 2026)

Czech Republic (H): Won 2-1 (World Cup 2026)

El Salvador (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Trinidad and Tobago (N): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Austria (A): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

South Korea’s World Cup 2026 campaign has been mixed in terms of results but generally encouraging in terms of attacking output. Hwang In-beom and Oh Hyeon-gyu have both scored at this tournament already, and the squad’s depth across midfield and attack gives Hong Myung-Bo meaningful options from the bench. The defeat to Mexico was narrow, and Korea will carry confidence into this fixture.

Team News

South Africa’s squad is built heavily around players from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, with Lyle Foster of Burnley providing European top-flight quality in attack. Foster has been among the most productive South African forwards in the build-up period, alongside Oswin Appollis and Evidence Makgopa. Teboho Mokoena anchors the midfield with 51 caps, while captain Ronwen Williams, the country’s most experienced goalkeeper with 62 caps, organises the defence. No specific injury concerns have emerged from the South African camp ahead of this match.

South Korea’s headline name is Son Heung-min, the 33-year-old forward now at Los Angeles FC and with 144 caps and 56 international goals to his name. Alongside him, Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain provides creativity from midfield, while Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers offers relentless pressing and goal threat. Kim Min-jae, the Bayern Munich centre-back, anchors a disciplined defensive structure. Hong Myung-Bo has a strong and largely fit squad available for this decisive group stage fixture.

Predicted Lineups

South Africa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Williams (c); Mudau, Sibisi, Okon, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole, Mbatha; Appollis, Foster, Makgopa

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

South Korea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jo Hyeon-woo; Seol Young-woo, Kim Min-jae, Lee Tae-seok, Kim Moon-hwan; Hwang In-beom, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in; Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min (c), Oh Hyeon-gyu

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Tactical Matchup

The pivotal duel is likely to be South Africa’s defensive midfield pairing against South Korea’s dynamic front three. Teboho Mokoena, South Africa’s most-capped outfield starter, will need to screen his defence and limit the space in which Lee Kang-in and Hwang Hee-chan operate. South Korea have scored twice in this tournament and created enough against Mexico to suggest their attack functions even under pressure. If Mokoena is overrun or drawn wide, Son Heung-min’s movement will expose South Africa’s backline on the counter-attack. South Africa’s best chance of an upset result is denying South Korea exactly that kind of quick transition.

Best Bets

Main Pick: South Korea to Win @ 4/6

South Korea have won one World Cup 2026 group game, finished above South Africa in the standings, and carry considerably more attacking firepower. South Africa have scored only once in this tournament and face a Korea side that needs only a draw to advance, which means they can afford patience while Ntseki’s side chase the game. The 4/6 reflects a sound favourite that is not overpriced.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ 4/5

South Africa have been involved in low-scoring affairs at this World Cup, and South Korea’s priority here is a controlled, risk-managed performance rather than a high-wire attacking display. Three of South Africa’s last four competitive matches have produced under three goals, and a match in which one side is sitting deep and one side is chasing is not necessarily a recipe for an open game. Under 2.5 goals at 4/5 has genuine appeal.

Anytime Scorer: Son Heung-min

Son Heung-min has three goals from his last five recorded matches across all competitions, including a penalty for South Korea during the pre-tournament period. At 144 caps and 56 international goals, he remains the focal point of South Korea’s attacking threat and the player most likely to punish any defensive error. Son to score at any time is a natural addition to any South Africa vs South Korea accumulator or bet builder.

South Korea to Win and Under 2.5 Goals

Combining a South Korea win with under 2.5 goals targets the most likely match script: a narrow, controlled Korean victory in which South Africa fail to break down a well-organised defence. This South Africa vs South Korea best bets combination reflects the cautious, points-protection approach expected from Hong Myung-Bo’s side.

South Africa vs South Korea Odds

The best available prices across leading operators for South Africa vs South Korea are as follows:

South Africa Win – 5/1

Draw – 3/1

South Korea Win – 4/6

Over 2.5 Goals – 6/5

Under 2.5 Goals – 4/5

The South Africa vs South Korea betting odds position this firmly as a two-outcome contest. South Korea are clear favourites at 4/6 with the draw available at 3/1 and South Africa at 5/1. The totals market splits almost evenly with the over fractionally longer than the under.

How to Watch and How to Bet

How to Watch South Africa vs South Korea

South Africa vs South Korea kicks off at 19:00 local time (01:00 BST on 25 June 2026) and is available to watch free-to-air in the United Kingdom on BBC / iPlayer. The match is played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Monterrey, Mexico, a modern 51,000-capacity stadium that forms one of the key World Cup 2026 venues in the Monterrey metropolitan area.

How to Bet

To place a bet on South Africa vs South Korea, follow these steps with any leading UK-licensed operator:

Create or log in to your account with a licensed UK sportsbook. Complete any identity verification required by the operator. Navigate to the Football or World Cup 2026 section. Search for South Africa vs South Korea in Group A fixtures. Select your market: match result, goals, anytime scorer, or a bet builder. Enter your stake. Use the bet slip to review your potential return before confirming. For an accumulator, add further selections from other Group A fixtures on the same date. Confirm your bet and keep a record of your selections and stakes.

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