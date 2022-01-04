South American outfit has found a replacement for Juventus target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Julian Alvarez after River Plate identified a replacement for him.

Marca reported earlier that Juve and Real Madrid are the clubs who have the most serious interest in his signature.

The attacker shone in the last Argentinian league season and could move to Europe before their next domestic campaign.

Although they would love to keep Alvarez in their squad, a new report claims they have already started planning for life without the 21-year-old.

Todofichajes says they have identified a player who would replace him when he eventually leaves.

Their plan is to sign Nahuel Bustos when Alvarez finally moves on.

Bustos is on the books of Manchester City, but he is spending this season on loan at Girona.

He initially made a name for himself at Talleres before moving to City.

Juve FC Says

Alvarez has looked the part in his matches for River Plate and might not struggle with the transition to European football.

Juve just needs to work hard enough to convince his club to sell him to them.

Joining Juve this month would be great, but he is unlikely to be a part of Max Allegri plans right now and the Bianconeri can allow him to remain on loan at the Millionaires before he joins them at the midway point of next season.