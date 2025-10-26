Southampton Technical Director Johannes Spors claimed he knew very little about the rumours linking him to Juventus.

The Bianconeri are currently on the hunt for a new sporting director who would complete the managerial overhaul led by Damien Comolli.

The Frenchman has been acting as the club’s General Director since his arrival in Turin last May, and he’s expected to be appointed as the new Juventus CEO in the coming days.

Juventus looking to appoint a new Sporting Director

Comolli has already chosen his compatriot, Francois Modesto, to work alongside him. The latter assumed the role of Technical Director. However, the club is still searching for the right profile for the vacant Sporting Director post.

While Genoa’s Marco Ottolini was said to be the leading candidate for the vacancy, Spors has recently emerged as a potential alternative.

The 43-year-old German has accumulated vast experience over the past two decades while working with a host of clubs all around the globe.

Spors is currently serving as Southampton’s Technical Director, while simultaneously acting as the Global Sports Director at their sister club, Valenciennes.

Nevertheless, the Heidelberg native insists he wasn’t aware of the circulating reports linking him to Juventus.

“I only heard about it five minutes ago, when they told me what was going to be discussed,” he told the Daily Echo via IlBianconero.”I knew nothing about it.”

Johannes Spors denies Juventus links

With Spors ruling himself out of the running, it remains to be seen if other names will surface on the scene in the coming days.

The Serie A giants must make the right choice this time, as appointing Cristiano Giuntoli as Football Director in 2023 proved ill-advised in hindsight, so the hierarchy will be determined to find a more suitable choice.