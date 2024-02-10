Southampton and Juventus engaged in transfer dealings during the recent transfer window, and there is a possibility of further collaboration in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Juventus secured the services of Carlos Alcaraz on loan from Southampton for the remainder of the current season, with the hope that he will make a meaningful impact in their squad during this period. Alcaraz’s recent involvement in the match against Inter Milan suggests that he may feature in Juventus’ upcoming fixture against Udinese.

While Alcaraz aims for a permanent deal with Juventus, Southampton has set its sights on another young talent from the Bianconeri ranks. Matias Soule, currently on loan at Frosinone, has attracted significant interest due to his stellar performances in the current campaign.

Soule, a promising Argentine teenager, has garnered attention from several clubs, with Southampton expressing keen interest in securing his services. Southampton’s pursuit of Soule hinges on their potential promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season, as reported by Il Biaconero.

However, whether Soule would be inclined to move to England remains uncertain, as his preference and aspirations will ultimately shape his decision regarding a potential transfer.

Juve FC Says

Soule will want to get a chance to play on our senior team next season following his successful spell at Frosinone.

However, we may not have the space for him and a good offer from Soton should be considered unless a better one arrives.