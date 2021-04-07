“Sows panic with every ball he touches” Juventus star gets joint highest rating against Napoli

Federico Chiesa earned a high rating after his masterful performance helped Juventus to beat Napoli this evening.

The attacker joined the Bianconeri in the summer and has been a reliable member of Andrea Pirlo’s team.

The former midfielder has also shown a lot of trust in him and Chiesa proved to be a great choice to start against Napoli this evening.

The attacker turned a Napoli defender inside out to provide the assist for Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener and was dangerous throughout the game.

After the match, the Bianconeri players were rated by Tuttojuve and Chiesa was rated 7/10, the same as Gigi Buffon.

After rating him, they wrote: “Surely one of the best in Juventus, and not only in this match. Poor Hysaj drunk with feints three times on the occasion of Ronaldo’s goal and sows panic with every ball he touches. Also in defense he helps Alex Sandro and recovers precious balls.”

The attacker has scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions for the Bianconeri in this campaign.

He is only in Turin on loan, but the club has the option of making it permanent and it is an option that they should take up.