Spain and Turkey become latest teams to add Juventus stars to their Euro 2020 squads

Juventus is one of the biggest teams in Europe and the Euro’s will see several of their players turn out for their national teams.

The competition was postponed from last year after the coronavirus pandemic affected the game around the world.

League football eventually returned last summer, but it was too late for the Euros to be added to an already jam-packed calendar.

It was postponed to this year and will get underway in a matter of days.

The national teams had yesterday as the deadline for them to submit their final list of players and more Juventus players made the final squad for their respective nations.

Football Italia reports that Turkey has included Merih Demiral in their final 26 man squad for the Euros.

They also included Juventus target, Hakan Calhanoglu, in their squad.

Another report from the same website adds that Spain has named their final squad for the competition and included Alvaro Morata.

He alongside Napoli’s Fabian Ruiz is one of two players from Serie A who made the cut.

Morata’s loan deal at Juve has expired, but the Spaniard did well and he can expect the club to keep him on for another campaign.