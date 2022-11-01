Since signing for Real Madrid in 2015, Marco Asensio has had his fair share of highs and lows.

Fans and observers alike were expecting his exit due to the reduced amount playing he’s been receiving this season under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti.

Juventus and Milan are reportedly amongst the suitors looking to pounce on the situation and sign the Spaniard on a free transfer once his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, there appears to be a new and unexpected twist in the saga.

According to Marca via Calciomercato, Asensio is looking to shun the two Serie A giants and extend his stay in the Spanish capital.

The 26-year-old has thus far made eight appearances in LaLiga and five in the Champions League, with the majority coming as a late substitute.

Juve FC say

Asensio is unquestionably one of the most talented wingers in his generation, but if he’s willing to accept a secondary role at Real Madrid, then there’s little that Juventus can do about the matter.

At the end of the day, he seems happy to collect trophies left and right, while Los Merengues would also be content to maintain the services of a deadly winger who adds quality and depth to the squad.