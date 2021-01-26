Spal Coach Marino: “If we beat Juventus…”

After getting demoted to Serie B by the end of last season, Juventus fans didn’t expect to meet Spal during the current campaign.

However, the blue and white side provided the upset of the Coppa Italia round 16 by beating Sassuolo 2-0, thanks to goals from Lorenzo Dickmann and Simone Missiroli.

The Biancazzurri’s reward for their achievement is a meeting at the Allianz stadium against the Italian champions.

The Serie B representatives will be able to enjoy the big encounter, as they won’t be under any sort of pressure to deliver a result against the Bianconeri.

Therefore, Spal coach Pasquale Marino was in a delightful mood when interviewed by Tuttosport (via tuttoMercatoWeb), and here’s what he had to say on Wednesday’s big match in Turin.

“This milestone is certainly something unexpected. Against Sassuolo, fortune was in our favor during some episodes, and Djuricic’s dismissal definitely helped. But you must also go and look for your own luck and we happened to be in a very good form.

“the boys sacrificed themselves and played a great match. Let’s hope we didn’t run out of all the luck by this point”, joked the former Parma manager.

“One thing is certain, against Juventus it will be very tough. But we will show up at the stadium and try to come out with a good result, as we do not consider it to be a pleasure trip.

“Do we have a chance at qualification? If that happens, I’m willing to give up my beloved sweets. Let’s say a week without Sicilian cannoli ”.

Marino was considered as one of the most the promising managers in Serie A at one point, especially during his impressive tenure with Udinese between 2007 and 2009, but a serious of disappointing spells saw him vanquish from the top tier.