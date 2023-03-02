Spal president Tacopina believes shady politics are behind Juventus Plusvalenza punishment

Last January, Juventus received a major blow in the form of a 15-point deduction with immediate effect. So while the Bianconeri were supposed to be second in the Serie A standings, they currently sit 7th, outside of European spots.

The federal court of appeal handed the severe sentence following the reopening of the Plusvalenza case (based on alleged illegal practice in relation to capital gains).

For his part, Spal president Joe Tacopina believes that shady politics were behind the ruling, with some looking to make an example of the Agnelli family and casting aside the legendary long-standing dynasty.

“It seems like they wanted to make a statement. The old guard is gone now and sending off the Agnelli family,” said Tacopina in an exclusive interview with The Italian Football Podcast.

“They’re gone now, the Agnelli were synonymous with Italian football. They are being made an example of and I don’t think what is happening to them is warranted based on their actions. But we’re in a different world now.”

The famous American lawyer and businessman feels that the Italian football justice failed to ensure fairness and justice on and off the field.

“Here’s my issue with Italian football. As long as there’s justice on and off the field and are handed out equally to all then I’m fine with that. I have an issue sometimes that doesn’t seem to happen. I want to be clear there should be fairness across the board, whether you’re dealing with Juventus or Sassuolo.

“Juventus were a club who people said the league was in their pockets and the referees were in their pockets and they were called thieves but we’re not there anymore clearly, and so the pendulum shouldn’t swing too far the other way either.”

The Spal patron had also served as Venezia and Bologna president in the past and was also the vice-president of Roma between 2011 and 2014.