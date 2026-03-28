Juventus and Luciano Spalletti are keen to continue their partnership beyond the current season, with earlier suggestions indicating that the manager preferred a short-term extension. Initially, it was believed he would commit to just one more year at the club.

When Spalletti first arrived, he showed no hesitation in accepting a short contract, a decision that set him apart from many other managers who typically seek longer deals. He was confident in his ability to make an impact within a limited timeframe, and his work so far has justified that belief.

Contract Talks and New Agreement

Juventus have tasked Spalletti with rebuilding the team and has been engaged in discussions over extending his stay. Several reports had suggested that he would sign a one-year deal, maintaining his short-term approach.

However, as reported by Il Bianconero, a new development indicates that he has agreed to a contract running until the summer of 2028. This effectively represents a longer commitment than initially expected and signals increased confidence from both parties.

The extended agreement provides Spalletti with the opportunity to oversee a more comprehensive rebuilding process. It also allows him to benefit from the long-term results of the changes he is implementing within the squad.

Long-Term Vision for Juventus

Juventus view Spalletti as the ideal manager to lead them back to consistent success. His tactical understanding and leadership have already made a positive impression, encouraging the club to place its trust in him for the coming years.

With this renewed commitment, the club are expected to support him more strongly in the transfer market. Plans are in place to provide him with higher-quality players during the summer window, ensuring he has the necessary tools to achieve improved results.

This alignment between manager and club reflects a shared ambition to restore Juventus to a position where they can compete regularly for major honours and re-establish themselves among Europe’s elite.